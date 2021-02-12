A beer-themed day of relaxation? Yes, it’s a thing, and a Colorado spa has you covered

Introducing the Beer Therapy Room in Denver. Screen grab from The Beer Spa's Facebook page

If you’ve ever thought that the only thing missing from a luxurious, relaxing day of being pampered at a day spa was a craft beer, this Denver spa has you covered.

After the global COVID-19 pandemic pushed the grand opening of “The Beer Spa by Snug” back by almost a year, co-founder Jessica French and her partner Damien Zouaoui are going to start booking customers for their new business, located in the Five Points neighborhood, on Friday, Feb. 12.

“I mean, first off just beer and spa together sound really wonderful to me,” French said to The Denver Channel. “I love both of those things.” French told the outlet that the idea for their business came while traveling abroad when they came across their first beer spa.

According to Business Den, six different Denver breweries will be featured in the taproom each month to give a local feel and not to copy European spas.

“We really wanted to be somewhere where it would fit into the DNA of the city,” Zouaoui told Business Den. “Denver won by far in terms of demographics, average salaries, and tourism, so we came here to make this happen.”

“We’re partnering with Ratio Beerworks for our first month, so we are all about supporting local,” French told The Denver Channel. “Every partner that we have — from our beverages partners to our retail partners — are all here from Denver or from Colorado.”

According to its Facebook page, the spa offers a plethora of services, including a 20-minute infrared sauna session before hopping into a bubbly beer bath followed by a cold shower to boost the immune system.

Customers interested in booking a session can do so on the spa’s website, which will launch on Friday, Feb. 12.