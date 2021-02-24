What’s a ‘Snow Moon?’ It will light up the winter sky as February closes, experts say

The full super snow moon rises, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Smith Rock State Park in Oregon. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Associated Press file

Native Americans once called the upcoming full moon a “Hunger Moon” or “Bone Moon” for the scarcity of food in the lean winter months, reports the Farmer’s Almanac.

Now commonly called a “Snow Moon,” the full moon will reach its peak at 3:17 a.m. Eastern time Saturday in the winter sky, reports Travel + Leisure. The best viewing time may be Friday night, though.

“The moon will rise around sunset, reach the highest point in the sky around midnight (roughly 65 degrees above the horizon, depending on your latitude), and set around dawn,” according to the publication.

Native Americans had numerous names for this month’s full moon, from the Cheyenne “Big Hoop Moon” to the Comanche “Sleet Moon” and Tlingit “Black Bear Moon,” AmericanIndian.net reported.

The month of February has no full moon about once every 19 years, EarthSky reports. That last happened in 2018.