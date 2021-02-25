Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, two French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood, police say

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and hospitalized Wednesday night and two of her French Bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood, police said.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told People Magazine that the robbery happened on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood at 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the man walking the singer’s dogs was taken to the hospital “in unknown condition” and the shooter was described as a man who used a semi-automatic handgun. He was last seen in a vehicle going toward Hollywood Boulevard, police said.

Lady Gaga’s rep told People that her French Bulldogs Koji and Gustav were taken.

The investigation is still ongoing and the dog walker is “recovering well,” CNN reported.

The singer is reportedly offering “half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked. Anyone who has the dogs can use this email, KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the reward,” according to CNN.

KABC reported that police confirmed a shooting happened at the same location and time — with two dogs stolen — but did not confirm the connection to Lady Gaga.