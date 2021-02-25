Group of secluded underground houses on the market for $1.7M in Montana. Look inside

One entryway to a quartet of below-ground homes that sits beneath 10.6 acres in Paradise Valley near Emigrant, Montana. Screen grab from Realtor.com

If you’re on the prowl for insane mountains views, this slew of Montana houses may not be your cup of tea.

Why? Because these four homes are nestled under 10.6 acres of land in Paradise Valley, near Emigrant, Montana, and are going for $1.7 million.

Entryways from outside Screen grab from Realtor.com

These underground dwellings were originally built as fallout shelters, the SF Gate said. And while they don’t offer any natural light seeping in from windows, they have all the amenities of a residence.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Each shelter is unique and substantially built with expert structural engineering,” the Realtor listing described. “They share their water system via a strong gravity-flow water from a well that feeds a constantly-refilled, 8000 gal cistern. Each has its own HVAC system. All have septic systems. All have bedrooms, kitchens, laundry areas, living/family rooms, and ample storage for personal belongings as well as extreme food storage areas The largest, shelter #4, also has multiple bed, bathrooms, bunkrooms.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The largest of the four is built for a crowd “looking for a real escape,” SF Gate said.

Bathroom and storage food area Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The largest one has several bunk rooms, so you could have more than a couple people in there,” listing agent Theresa Lunn said to SF Gate.

Ceiling Screen grab from Realtor.com

Worried that it will get stuffy in there after the apocalypse? Never fear.

Hallway Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It never feels musty in there with the air circulation system. It always smells fresh,” Lunn says.

Lunn goes on to say that the homes are comfortable and have all the feelings of an above-ground house.

“You walk down hallways, but then you just you walk into a kitchen that you think is your mom’s kitchen—a great area, bedrooms, very nice bathrooms.”

Entryway Screen grab from Realtor.com

The listing describes Paradise Valley as an ideal spot for extensive fly-fishing, hunting, and other outdoor recreational opportunities.