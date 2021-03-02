Tourist found dead in ocean after going missing during Hawaii hike, officials say

Angelo Ruiz, 27, of New Mexico was found dead in the ocean after he and another hiker went missing, Maui police said. The search continues for the second man. Maui County Fire Department

The body of a missing hiker was found over the weekend off the coast of Hawaii, officials in Maui said.

Angelo Ruiz, 27, of New Mexico was found dead Sunday about 50 yards from shore and near a waterfall that enters the ocean, KHON2 reported, citing Maui police.

On Saturday afternoon, Ruiz and another male hiker were reported missing while on the Waikamoi trail in East Maui, the Maui Fire Department said in a social media post. Officials said firefighters searched from the air, hiked the trail and were assisted by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

Police said the two men “went to look at a waterfall,” and when they didn’t come back, other hikers in their party alerted authorities, according to KHON2.

The second hiker is still missing and the search is ongoing, fire officials said.

“The public is still urged to stay away from the area due to the potential for dangerous conditions and to allow searchers to operate as effectively as possible,” officials wrote.

Heavy rain and flooding could have played a role in the hikers’ disappearance, officials said, according to Hawaii News Now.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at the time of the incident and “rain, flooding and flash flooding were observed in the area,” according to fire officials.