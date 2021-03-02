Pokémon cards in Happy Meals spark armed confrontation at McDonald’s, Georgia cops say

Georgia police are searching for two men accused of dumping several Happy Meal boxes in search of Pokémon cards before pulling a gun on a store employee. AP

A search for Pokémon cards ended with nearly a dozen wasted Happy Meals and a McDonald’s worker being threatened with a shotgun, Georgia authorities say.

Now police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted in connection to the bizarre crime.

Police said the incident unfolded Feb. 10 at a McDonald’s in Woodstock, about 30 miles north of Atlanta. The men came in just before 10 p.m. and ordered 10 Happy Meals, apparently in hopes of getting their hands on the special edition Pokémon trading cards inside.

The men left a short time later, but not before dumping the food from their meals on the floor of the restaurant, according to police. Things then took a dangerous turn when employees attempted to confront the pair as they left.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at approximately 9:50p.m., the individuals pictured entered into... Posted by Woodstock Police, GA on Friday, February 26, 2021

“Store employees approached the men about it in the parking lot, and in return, one of the males pointed a shotgun at the store employees before leaving in what is described to be a black Honda or Kia sedan,” authorities said in a news release.

Packs of the special edition Pokémon trading cards hit McDonald’s Happy Meals last month as the anime media franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary, McClatchy News reported. The release sent fans flocking to their nearest McDonald’s, and the craze soon led to reports of people “hoarding Happy Meals” and trashing the food.

The promotion was further soured by scalpers selling unopened packs of the trading cards for exorbitant prices online. Boxes of cards have popped up on eBay with listing prices of up to $1,000.

Anyone with information on the incident in Georgia is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Department at 770-592-6000, or submit an anonymous tip at 770-592-6021.