Large private island in Bahamas set to hit auction block. There’s no minimum bid

A stunning luxury — and private — island in the Bahamas is set to hit the auction block at Concierge Auctions on March 26.

While the island is listed for $19.5 million, there is no minimum bid, and bidding closes March 31 . However, to join the bidding fun, a potential buyer would need to drop a $100,000 deposit.

“Ringing in at an expansive 730 acres, St. Andrew’s, also known as Little Ragged Island, is both the southernmost and the largest private island in the Bahamas currently for sale,” the listing on Concierge Auctions describes. “Surrounded by azure ocean waters and fringed with pristine white sand beaches, the island is breathtaking from first look and presents infinite possibility.”

The island comes complete with freshwater ponds and offers plenty of sailing opportunities. There’s also enough space to build a resort, if you so desire.

“We have received a great amount of interest in the auction so far, which is expected for this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity,” Laura Brady, CEO of Concierge Auctions, said to CNN. “We are confident that the Concierge Auctions platform will bring an unmatched reach to global buyers throughout the auction process.”

