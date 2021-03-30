Coffins, a cemetery bar and...the Raiders? Goths rejoice: Maryland home can be yours

This house may look average on the outside... Screen grab from Realtor.com

The décor of one house in Baltimore, Maryland appears to be a cornucopia of darkness combined with the undying fandom of an NFL franchise that has been re-homed multiple times over. And it’s on the market for $225,000.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom house would be a perfect starter home for a young family, if the family also happened to be smack dab in the middle of a high school goth phase.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It’s basically my twisted imagination coming to life,” the homeowner, Billy Nicholson, told The Baltimore Sun.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Nicholson told The Sun that he revolved the theme around the backyard bar, which features headstones, a wet bar and a shed with the words “crypt’ painted on it.

Kitchen and dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com

And the Raiders gear? Of course, Nicholson is a fan of the team, which previously was located in Oakland before moving to Sin City in 2020, so it makes perfect sense that the home style gives off extreme “black hole” vibes, The Sun reported.

Backyard Screen grab from Realtor.com

Zillow Gone Wild, a popular Facebook page that features unique homes, decided to have a little fun with the listing as commenters didn’t hold back in the comment section.

Backyard Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I’m guessing the part of the Venn diagram where Rabid Sportsball Fan overlaps Dedicated Goth is probably really small,” said one admirer.

Bar Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I have so many questions and I don’t want to know the answers to any of them,” said another.

Bar Screen grab from Realtor.com

Some users even got a little literary.

“Picture this as a Poe-themed Airbnb, though! It’s perfect. Cask of amontillado in the bar, black cats, Prince Prospero’s ebony clock in the basement,” wrote one.