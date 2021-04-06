Leader of American ISIS publication translated material to English, feds say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

An American has been indicted after he allegedly aided ISIS by translating the terror organization’s materials to English.

Benjamin Alan Carpenter, a Knoxville, Tennessee, resident who also goes by “Abu Hamza,” is the leader of a the Alhut-Tawhid Publications organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The publication group “translated and published pro-ISIS and official ISIS media.”

ISIS, or the Islamic State group, is a violent terrorist group that strictly enforces Islamic law.

Carpenter was arrested after communicating with a covert FBI agent he believed to be associated with ISIS, federal officials said. He gave translated ISIS content to the undercover agent, believing it would be used by the terrorist organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of his charge of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

Carpenter’s attorney, Benjamin Sharp, said his client was not dangerous and was merely “part nerd, part loser” in an argument to release him to await trial, a according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The FBI began investigating Carpenter’s company in 2015 and Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Arrowood said the Knoxville man was “popular among terror leaders hoping to recruit American Muslims,” the News Sentinel reported.

Carpenter’s trial is set for June 1. He remains in jail as of Monday, officials say.