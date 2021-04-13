Want to get outside this weekend? You can visit a national park for free Saturday

National parks across the country will be free to visitors on Saturday just as the spring weather starts to set in.

There are six fee-free days for the National Park Service in 2021. Saturday will be the second of the year.

The date marks the start of National Park Week, a several-day celebration with programs and events across the country.

“Every April, during the presidentially proclaimed National Park Week, we join with the National Park Foundation … to celebrate America’s treasures,” the National Park Service said on its website. “National Park Week is a time to explore amazing places, discover stories of history and culture, help out, and find your park.”

About 100 National Park Service sites charge an entrance fee that ranges from $5 to $35. The money from fees at national parks stays within the National Park Service, park officials said. At least 80% stays at the park where it was collected, according to the National Park Service.

Visitors won’t be charged Saturday or the remaining free-entry days in 2021:

“Throughout the country, every national park provides a variety of opportunities to get out in nature, connect with our common heritage and experience the vast array of benefits that come from spending time outdoors,” Margaret Everson, counselor to the secretary, said in a news release. “Hopefully the fee-free days will encourage everyone to spend some time in their national parks.”