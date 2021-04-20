Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict. ‘They finally got one case right’

The sports world held its breath before reacting to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Athletes flocked to social media as the verdict was read Tuesday after the jury deliberated for 10 hours over two days.

Here is some reaction:

I can’t believe what I just saw. They finally got one case right. GUILTY!!! Prayers up for the Floyd family. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 20, 2021 No person should be above the law. If you transgress the law you should be held accountability.



Derek Chauvin- GUILTY — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 20, 2021 Timberwolves statement after Derek Chauvin is found guilty of the murder of George Floyd:

“We are hopeful today’s decision can serve as a step forward, but it does not ease the physical and emotional pain that continues in an environment where systemic racism exists.” pic.twitter.com/cUqj2qefmK — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 20, 2021 Justice was served today! Thank you God. My heart is still with George Floyd’s family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done! — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) April 20, 2021 A statement from Adam Silver and Michele Roberts: pic.twitter.com/JjotkacNXo — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) April 20, 2021 Accountability is now trending — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 20, 2021 Justice. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 20, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.