Mom shoots 10-year-old son and places body in car trunk, Kentucky cops say

A Louisville mother was charged with the death of her 10-year-old son, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A mother was arrested early Wednesday after police discovered the body of her 10-year-old son in the trunk of her car.

Police in Louisville were called to a home Tuesday night when someone discovered Kaitlyn Higgins carrying a gun with a dead boy wrapped in a blanket, according to an arrest citation.

When officers arrived, they found blood on the front steps of Higgins’ porch, police said. They then opened the trunk of the vehicle and discovered a boy dead from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Higgins, 28, told officers she tried to cut her son’s tongue out of his mouth before shooting him, an arrest citation states. She then placed the 10-year-old boy inside the trunk of her car, police said.

Police did not stay why Higgins allegedly killed her son.

Higgins was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Her bail was set at $250,000 and she is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, according to court records.