California house listed for $7.8 million has interior you have to see to believe

The house sits on the 10th hole of a private golf course Screen grab from Realtor.com

A home with an intense interior style has hit the market in Laguna Niguel, California, for $7.8 million.

The house, with its seven bedrooms and over 9.5 bathrooms, rests above the 10th hole of a private golf course, so lovers of the sport who are in the market for new digs can rejoice. The 8,200-square-foot house is quite unique on the inside and spread across four levels.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Astonishing array of amenities & bespoke items from around the world,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “Indoor/Outdoor nirvana enhanced by an 800-square-foot upper deck.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Featured in the home are two primary suites, two chef’s kitchens, a glass elevator, library, pub and even two children’s play houses. Outside, a tropical pool enchants along with a pool house complete with a billiard room.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Because of the design that flows through the house, those who are fans of the Twitter account @BestOfZillow voiced their thoughts about the colorful estate.

“I’m like 90% sure that the bar is based on the one in ‘Tale Spin’ and nobody can convince me otherwise,” said one user.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This is what the Swiss Family Robinson tree house would look like if they won the lottery,” said another.

“I un-ironically like this, though?” said another. “It’s like an outsider artist’s idea of a tiki-themed hotel, but as a house.”

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It’s like (a) bag of Skittles after a cycle in the washing machine,” joked one user.

Stairs Screen grab from Realtor.com

One Twitter user pointed out an obvious issue: how to keep a place like this clean.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The dusting makes me anxious and must be on a continuous loop ... the staircases and outside area are lovely, though.”

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Interested buyers can take a look at the 3D tour here.