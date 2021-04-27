National

California house listed for $7.8 million has interior you have to see to believe

The house sits on the 10th hole of a private golf course
The house sits on the 10th hole of a private golf course Screen grab from Realtor.com

A home with an intense interior style has hit the market in Laguna Niguel, California, for $7.8 million.

The house, with its seven bedrooms and over 9.5 bathrooms, rests above the 10th hole of a private golf course, so lovers of the sport who are in the market for new digs can rejoice. The 8,200-square-foot house is quite unique on the inside and spread across four levels.

CA house #5.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Astonishing array of amenities & bespoke items from around the world,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “Indoor/Outdoor nirvana enhanced by an 800-square-foot upper deck.”

CA house #9.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Featured in the home are two primary suites, two chef’s kitchens, a glass elevator, library, pub and even two children’s play houses. Outside, a tropical pool enchants along with a pool house complete with a billiard room.

CA house #10.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Because of the design that flows through the house, those who are fans of the Twitter account @BestOfZillow voiced their thoughts about the colorful estate.

“I’m like 90% sure that the bar is based on the one in ‘Tale Spin’ and nobody can convince me otherwise,” said one user.

CA house #13.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This is what the Swiss Family Robinson tree house would look like if they won the lottery,” said another.

“I un-ironically like this, though?” said another. “It’s like an outsider artist’s idea of a tiki-themed hotel, but as a house.”

CA house #2.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It’s like (a) bag of Skittles after a cycle in the washing machine,” joked one user.

CA house #15.jpg
Stairs Screen grab from Realtor.com

One Twitter user pointed out an obvious issue: how to keep a place like this clean.

CA house #16.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The dusting makes me anxious and must be on a continuous loop ... the staircases and outside area are lovely, though.”

CA house #17.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Interested buyers can take a look at the 3D tour here.

Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service