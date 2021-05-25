National

Man fires gun to stop neighbor’s dog from attacking his pet duck, California cops say

Escalon police say they arrested Clinton Wilson after he fired a gun into the air to stop a neighbor’s dog from attacking his pet duck, who was injured.
Escalon police say they arrested Clinton Wilson after he fired a gun into the air to stop a neighbor’s dog from attacking his pet duck, who was injured. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was arrested after he fired his gun to scare off a neighbor’s dog from attacking his pet duck, according to California police.

Escalon police said they responded to a report of gunfire Monday morning and arrested Clinton Wilson for reckless endangerment.

Wilson got into an argument with his neighbor after seeing the neighbor’s dog jump over a fence and noticing that his duck couldn’t walk and was injured, according to police.

Wilson got his .38 caliber pistol from his house and fired the gun into the air and started yelling at the neighbor, authorities said.

The neighbor’s dog was found to be unlicensed and “running at large” by Animal Control, according to police, and the owner was cited.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of Summer Lin
Summer Lin
Summer Lin is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from Columbia University School of Journalism and was previously a News and Politics Writer for Bustle News.
  Comments  

National

Tokyo Olympics loom, with only 2% of Japanese fully vaccinated and fears over thousands of visitors

National

On anniversary, Minneapolis reflects on how George Floyd’s death changed their community forever

National

Police: 2 protesters hit, driver charged in North Carolina

May 25, 2021 7:22 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service