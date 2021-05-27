Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan — now divorced — list 90210 estate for $6M. Look inside

The posh house listed two years after the famous couple divorced after nine years of marriage Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s been a few years since “Magic Mike” actor Channing Tatum and dancer Jenna Dewan first announced their separation — they were divorced in 2019 — but they finally put their home, a charming Beverly Hills estate, on the market for $6 million.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

It appears that they may have to take a loss on the house, according to Dirt, since that price tag is exactly what Tatum paid when he purchased the house in 2015.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 4,853 square-foot Hamptons-style home resides on a gated street in the famous Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles, in a community that’s littered with celebrities like Demi Moore, Jessica Alba, Jon Voight and more, Dirt reported.

Featuring six bedrooms and six bathrooms, the estate has “open, spacious living spaces with double height ceilings and exquisite fireplaces invigorate the senses with their sheer volumes and rich natural light,” the listing on Realtor.com said.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com







There is a gourmet kitchen, floor-to-ceiling doors, two-level wraparound decks, four guest rooms (two with their own separate access) and an artist studio behind the main house.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to the New York Post, the home also happened to the former abode of the late Carrie Fisher.

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, Channing Tatum, left, executive producer of the HBO documentary film “War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend,” poses with his wife, actress Jenna Dewan Tatum, at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Tatum, a former fashion model, rose to fame after landing starring roles in “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” and “21 Jump Street” before being cast in Steven Soderbergh’s “Magic Mike” in 2012, Biography.com reported. He married Dewan in 2009 and the two have a daughter.