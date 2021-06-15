Elon Musk to part ways with his final California home - for $37.5 million. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

Back in 2020, Telsa CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he was “selling almost all his physical possessions,” which included his many homes. On Monday, he announced that he was letting go of his last home — a century old mansion midway between Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021

“Decided to sell my last remaining house,” the tweet read. “Just needs to go to a large family who will live here. It’s a special place.”

The estate has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms spread out across 16,000squarefeet and Musk is parting ways with it for $37.5 million, the listing on Zillow says.

According to the SF Gate, Musk originally listed the property in May 2020 for $35 million, but removed it in November.

Along with the abundance of spectacular views of the Bay area, the mansion also has a ballroom, banquet dining room, updated kitchen, detached 3-car garage and 8-car carport, the listing said.

It also has a rich history.

The estate was “built in 1916 by Christian de Guigne II, the wild-child progeny of a French count and a Gold Rush heiress,” Curbed San Francisco reported. It was passed down to Christian de Guigné III and his wife,Eleanor Christian de Guigne, who was “listed in 1982 among the most powerful women in the world and as one of the world’s 10 best-dressed women.”

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule’s emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) John Raoux AP

Musk, a businessman who founded SpaceX in 2002 and Tesla Motors in 2003, surpassed Jeff Bezos as the wealthiest man in the world earlier this year, Biography.com reported.