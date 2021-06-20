Police chase ends when stolen big rig slams into house, California police say

A stolen big rig chased by police slammed through utility poles and a cinderblock wall into a house Saturday in Chino, California, officers say. Screengrab from KABC video

A stolen big rig being chased by police crashed through a utility pole and cinder block wall into a Southern California home Saturday, displacing a family of five, authorities say.

Police say a 27-year-old man stole the truck cab from a tire store in Montclair, California, KABC reported. The owner followed his stolen big rig through Pomona and notified police, who tried to pull it over.

But the driver sped off with police in pursuit, eventually crashing into a home in Chino, KTLA reported. The crash also damaged several parked vehicles.

No one was home at the time, but the crash displaced the family of five renting the home, according to KABC.

Police arrested Matthew Paul Gonzalez of Chino on suspicion of grand theft auto, KCBS reported. The crash also caused several nearby homes to lose power.