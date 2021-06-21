3 killed, more injured in Father’s Day shooting at large house party, CA officials say

Three people are dead and five were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Richmond, California, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

At least three people were killed and five injured in a shooting at a house party on Father’s Day, according to California authorities.

Richmond police said they responded to a shooting Sunday night and discovered multiple people with gunshot wounds once they arrived.

Two of the people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third later died of his injuries at the hospital, according to authorities. Police said at least five more people were injured by gunfire, and several people were taken to trauma centers to be treated.

The scene of the shooting was a house party attended by 80 to 100 people, and the shooting “appears to have been targeted and isolated at this gathering,” according to police. Authorities haven’t determined a motive, and the incident is still under investigation.

Richmond police Lt. Matt Stonebraker said the party was advertised on Facebook and it was likely that many of the guests didn’t know each other, KTVU reported. Authorities said that more than one person shot into the party.

“There’s no indication the suspects were at the party,” Stonebraker said, according to the station. “It does appear they walked upon the scene, then get into a nearby car.”

The event was a Marimba party, or a Guatemalan dance and music party, ABC7 reported.

Richmond police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy said three of the wounded have been released, one of the survivors is in critical condition and hospitalized, and another is in fair condition, USA Today reported.