Man charged after pack of dogs mauls 7-year-old to death, South Carolina police say

Shamar Jackson Screengrab from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

After dogs mauled a 7-year-old boy to death, a man is charged in connection with the attack, South Carolina officials said.

Shamar Sherif Jackson and his brother were walking through their Marion County neighborhood on June 13 as they looked for their chihuahua.

That’s when they encountered a pack of dogs “coming from different directions,” making it difficult for the brothers to escape, according to their father, Carnell Jackson. He said Shamar’s brother managed to break free, but the search continued for the 7-year-old.

“I didn’t think I would come home and find my son dead,” Jackson said in a phone interview. “I was just thinking he went somewhere and hid or jumped in a tree.”

But he eventually learned the dogs had torn through all of Shamar’s clothes and killed him, McClatchy News reported at the time.

After the boy’s death, five dogs and a puppy were seized from the neighborhood, roughly 45 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach, though officials at the time said they didn’t know whether they were the same animals involved in the attack.

Now, a 41-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the case, multiple news outlets reported Monday.

Lorenzo Cardenas is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and a first offense of “penalty for owner of dangerous animal that attacks and injures a human,” according to WBTW and WPDE.

Few other details about the arrest were listed in an online post that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office shared on its Facebook page.

No attorney was provided in the social media post or in Cardenas’ online jail records. The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for information Tuesday morning.