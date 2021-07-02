2-year-old missing from Alabama could be heading to Wisconsin with grandma, cops say

Police in Mobile, Alabama, are asking for the public’s help in finding 2-year-old Illy Reed, who was last seen June 30. Image courtesy of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

A 2-year-old girl missing from south Alabama may be with her grandmother, and the pair could be heading out of state, authorities say.

An emergency missing child alert was issued Friday for Illy Reed, who was last seen around noon Wednesday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

She’s described as a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. It’s unclear what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

The child’s grandmother, Ouida Reed, flew in from Wisconsin this week to attend a custody hearing, a spokesperson for Mobile police told McClatchy News. Reed was denied custody and was told to report to the Department of Human Resources office with the child, but never showed up.

Police said she’s been unreachable since and believe she may be trying to head back to Wisconsin with the girl.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Illy or her grandmother is asked to call 911 or the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at (800) 228-7688.