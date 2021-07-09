Bed and breakfast in Fort Worth voted best in Texas, according to Yelp. Check it out

Yelp released a new report that determined the best places to eat in the US. AP

A contemporary bed and breakfast run out of a 110-year-old home in Fort Worth, Texas has been voted the best in the state, according to a new report released by Yelp.

The Texas White House, nestled in the Historic Magnolia Avenue/Fairmount neighborhood, earned the highest honor in the Lone Star State on the crowd-sourced internet company. Yelp ranked the businesses “using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews,” the website reported.

White House, which says it offers the comforts of a top-notch hotel that includes a chef-inspired breakfast “with a Southwest flare,” is conveniently near a wide array of restaurants, bars, lounges and much more, the website says.

Guests of the business who left five-star reviews on Yelp praised The Texas White House, citing its atmosphere and courteous staff.

“It is everything I had hoped for and more,” said Chris S. of Texas City in their review. “It’s like being at home but with someone waiting on you hand and foot and fixing you breakfast.”

“A house BURSTING with charm in EVERY nook and cranny!” exclaimed Kelly B. of Fort Worth. “Amazing how ever amenity is available. You could truly just stay and ogle the fabulous art and décor. So it’s a bonus that the coziness is spectacular.”

“Cutest place ever!” said Lisa V of Houston. “Who wants to stay in a chain hotel where they all look the same no matter what city you’re in when you can experience artistic expression all around you!”

One of the main attractions in the White House is the promotion of a gallery of local artists in the main living area, the website notes.

This isn’t the first time this bed and breakfast received top recognition — it was also voted 2021 Travelers’ Choice from Tripadvisor and received the “Loved By Guests Most Wanted Award” in 2020.

The latest Yelp list was released at a time when the travel industry is showing signs of rebounding from the pandemic, McClatchy News reported.

“Summer is here and safe weekend adventures are on our minds,” Yelp says. “Local bed and breakfasts are excited to re-open and help you recharge (while keeping in mind safety protocols).”