Death toll rises to 90 in Surfside condominium collapse. Up to 31 remain missing Sunday

Search teams work the debris field of the collapsed 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South, in Surfside on Saturday, July 10, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Search crews have discovered an additional four victims of the Surfside condominium collapse, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Sunday, bringing the confirmed death toll from the June 24 catastrophe to 90 with a remaining list of 31 people feared lost under the rubble. Police also released the identities of 10 victims found during the week, including three children ages 5, 6 and 9.

The newly discovered victims announced Sunday were not identified at the daily media briefing that marked the 18th day of the search effort and the fourth since the county-led operation shifted from rescue mode to recovery. Levine Cava announced July 7 that there was no hope of finding anyone alive in the debris from the 12-story oceanfront condominium tower, a decision that shifted the debris site from a rescue operation run by the county fire department to a death investigation overseen by Miami-Dade Police.

“Our team continues to make incredible process de-layering the pile,” Levine Cava said in the media briefing tent set up south of Surfside, in Miami Beach. “And we’re working to bring closures to families as quickly as we possibly can.”

In the grim operation of finding remains of victims, identifying them and notifying family, authorities each day often announce the new tally of the dead and then update the list of identified victims. On Sunday morning, police released the names of 10 victims found between Tuesday and Friday.

The names of the newly identified victims are: Richard Augustine, 77; Maria Gabriela Camou, 64; Edgar Gonzalez, 42; Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone, 5; Alfredo Leone, 48; Alexia Maria Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 9; Anna Sophia Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 6; Luis Sadovnic, 28; Maria Torre, 78; and Julio Cesar Velasquez, 66.

Levine Cava said that of the 90 victims extracted from the Champlain Towers South site, 71 have been identified publicly by police — a process that involves matching the remains with a missing person, and then notifying that person’s next of kin.

On Sunday, the search effort continued during mostly sunshine on a site that now includes both the rubble from the initial collapse and July 4 demolition of the remaining tower. The demolition was planned to prevent more rubble from falling on debris from the collapse, and the pace of the recovery process picked up after the remaining tower fell.

Crews have reached the bottom of some portions of the debris pile from the 12-story building, with authorities on Sunday saying the latest layers removed over the weekend revealed vehicles from the underground parking garage.

“The pile continues to go down, well below ground level,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said at the briefing. “We’re at the point where we’re seeing cars in the parking garage.”

Alan Cominsky, Miami-Dade’s fire chief, confirmed the uncovering of the cars was a first for the search operation, but said that other portions of the collapsed building remain at higher levels. He said the initial estimate of finishing the recovery operation was estimated at two to three weeks after recovery operations began July 8. On Sunday, he said there’s been enough progress that the new estimate is closer two weeks, suggesting a conclusion by July 22.

While Levine Cava said 31 people remain unaccounted for, she said that number is not firm. County police investigators continue to try and confirm the whereabouts of some people on the list, while they’re confident most were in the building at the time of the overnight collapse.

Freddy Ramirez, Miami-Dade’s police director, said Sunday that of 31 missing, 26 have case numbers — a designation that reflects confidence the person was in Champlain Towers South when it collapsed, and did not escape. “There are five that have no support system behind them. We’re not sure if they’re missing people or not, because no one is reporting them” missing, he said.

On Saturday, an Israeli rescue team ended its deployment to Surfside. Leaders of the Israeli team frequently took part in private briefings for families of missing residents of Champlain Towers.

Footage posted on social media showed the squad marching up Collins Avenue on Saturday, an Israeli flag at the front of the procession and applause from rows of local first responders on either side.

During a brief ceremony on Saturday evening, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky declared the team’s leaders honorary commanders of the county department, according to the Associated Press. Levine Cava presented the battalion with a ceremonial key to the city, and thanked the battalion for their “unrelenting dedication.”

In an interview with WPLG’s “This Week in South Florida,” Levine Cava said the Israeli team changed into rescue gear in the bathroom of Miami International Airport when they first arrived so there would be no delay in joining the operation. She said the squad provided Miami-Dade with 3-D mapping techniques that produced a detailed map that helped chart where victims could be found in the Champlain Towers rubble, and also brought expertise in how to handle briefings and interactions with families of the missing.

“The families were very, very inspired to them on the site,” Levine Cava said. “They do the family support very well.”

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more information becomes available.