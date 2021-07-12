Intruder breaks in — then finds 66-year-old homeowner with a gun, California cops say

Danny Babineaux, 37, was arrested after San Francisco police said he broke into an apartment and was held by gunpoint by the homeowner. There were no injuries.

An intruder was arrested after he broke into a California apartment — and found himself held at gunpoint by the homeowner, police said.

San Francisco police said they responded to a burglary July 6 and arrested Danny Babineaux, 37, of San Francisco at a first-floor restaurant.

Authorities said Babineaux climbed through a kitchen window in a second-floor apartment and encountered a 66-year-old man, who heard noises in the kitchen. The homeowner got a handgun and came back to the kitchen.

As Babineaux was trying to leave, he turned toward the homeowner, who police said fired the gun but didn’t hit Babineaux.

Babineaux then ran downstairs to an area between the apartment and restaurant but the man told him to stop, which Babineaux did until police arrived, according to officials.