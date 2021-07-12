Bees sting 73-year-old man hundreds of times in deadly attack, Texas sheriff says

A 73-year-old man died when a swarm of bees attacked him in Bexar County, Texas, the sheriff’s office said. Screengrab from KENS.

A 73-year-old man died after bees attacked him in Texas, officials said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the man was stung more than 300 times Monday morning near Medina, a small town northwest of San Antonio, WOAI reported. A woman told deputies she attempted to rescue the man, but she was stung, the news outlet reported.

A woman identified only as Maria told KENS that she was doing yardwork with her neighbor when she left momentarily and returned to find bees covering his body.

“I got closer and there was a bunch of those ugly things. Bees. All over him. And I run inside. I get some alcohol and I throw a lot of alcohol on me and I throw a lot of alcohol on him,” she told KENS.

When deputies arrived, they said the man was unresponsive and first responders had to wear protective suits to treat him before he eventually died at a hospital, KSAT reported. He died from the injuries at the hospital, the news outlet reported.

His name wasn’t released Monday night.