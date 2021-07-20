72-year-old woman running errands shot in head at stop sign, North Carolina cops say

Police in North Carolina say a 72-year-old woman was shot while out running errands on Monday morning. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 72-year-old North Carolina woman was out running errands when, police say, she was shot and critically injured.

The woman had just left her home in Erwin on Monday morning and was waiting at a stop sign in her truck when she was shot in the head, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said during a news conference, according to local news outlets.

She was “an innocent bystander” who had gone out to “do her daily chores,” Coats said during the news conference, which was streamed live by WRAL.

The Sheriff’s Office got a call about the shooting around 10:30 a.m., and deputies arrived at the scene to find the woman unconscious at her steering wheel, Coats said in the news conference.

She was taken to a hospital in Fayetteville, where she was in critical condition as of Monday, WNCN reports.

Coats said he doesn’t know what led to the shooting but that the two vehicles believed to be involved were a black four-door sedan and a possible Mercury Marquis with a faded color, according to WTVD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to report it to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re going to find them,” Coats said of the people involved. “We will find them — not going to stop.”

Erwin is about 42 miles south of Raleigh.

Monday’s shooting marks the fifth in the area since January, Coats said, according to WNCN.

“It’s disturbing,” Coats said during the news conference.