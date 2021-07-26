National

Pole flies through SUV windshield and misses driver by inches in Arizona, photos show

An Arizona driver came within inches of being impaled by a flying metal pole, after it bounced off the back of a nearby pickup truck and sailed through her windshield.
An Arizona driver came within inches of being impaled by a flying metal pole, after it bounced off the back of a nearby pickup truck and sailed through her windshield. Arizona Department of Public Safety photo

An Arizona driver came within inches of being impaled by a flying metal pole, after it bounced off the back of a nearby pickup truck and sailed through her windshield.

Photos released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety show the pole ended up lodged in the Nissan’s back seat.

The incident happened just before noon Thursday on State Road 51 in Phoenix, the department said in a tweet.

“A driver who failed to properly secure their load nearly cost an innocent motorist her life,” officials wrote.

“Luckily, the victim wasn’t physically injured when this 4 (foot) piece of metal impaled her windshield and became lodged in her SUV.”

Investigators say the pole was being hauled by a pickup truck, and it became airborne after “the truck hit a bump in the roadway.”

“The driver of the truck did not stop and has not been located,” the department said.

Mandy Poff identified herself as the driver in a Facebook post and referred to the incident as “a nightmare.” She also asked for helping finding the driver of the pickup.

Read Next

“My whole body felt like pins and needles.,” Poff told station KNXV. “It did feel very much like slow-mo. I can picture it coming by my face and that feeling and the sound of the glass. That’s hard to get out of your head. It just keeps replaying.”

Poff said she was merging onto the State Road 51 from Interstate 10 when she saw the pole fall off the truck, bounce off the pavement and head straight toward her, KSAZ reported.

“It was flying literally, like, in the air like a missile,” she told the station. “It went right by my face. It was terrifying.”

Read Next

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
  Comments  

National

Gloria Ratti, a champion for women’s running, dies at 90

July 26, 2021 7:15 AM

Business & Real Estate

Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

July 26, 2021 7:15 AM

National

AP News in Brief at 11:03 p.m. EDT

July 26, 2021 7:15 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service