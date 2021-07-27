National

Is it a tree house? A cabin? Unique Utah home listed for $1.2 million. Take a look

A wonderfully different, very private home has hit the market in Sundance, Utah, for $1.2 million but prospective buyers must be warned – you should be a person who adores stunning views of lush greenery and mountains.

It also doesn’t hurt to have a childlike admiration for those tree houses you wished you had in your youth.

“Welcome to the Tree House, a cabin with incredible views and incredible potential,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “The cabin was built in 1975 and has two sections: upstairs is warm and vintage, with a lofted master bedroom, two fireplaces, and a fantastic open great room looking up to towering views of Mt. Timpanogos.”

The 1,933-square-foot home has an abundance of favorable features, including arched ceilings, a stained-glass window from an Masonic temple and stair railings that “are hand-traced replicas from a charming Swiss chalet,” the listing says.

While the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home is distinctive on its own, one of the major draws for a potential new owner is the 1-acre wooded lot it rests upon.

It offers plenty of room to expand the cabin—or build an entirely new modern ski home,” Realtor said. “With the addition of a new home on the property, this cabin could serve as a cozy guesthouse and a place to store winter gear.”

