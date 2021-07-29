Family has baby shower for pregnant 12-year-old, her accused rapist, Oklahoma cops say

The family of a 12-year-old girl impregnated by a 24-year-old man, who is now charged with child rape, allegedly permitted the relationship, Oklahoma police say.

Police arrested 24-year-old Juan Miranda-Jara on a charge of first degree rape of a minor earlier this month, according to the Tulsa Police Department

Shortly after the young girl showed up to an area hospital pregnant, police said they were told she had possibly been raped. Investigators took Miranda-Jara into questioning and, as the girl was in labor, he admitted that the child was his, police say, and that he had been “in a relationship” with the girl since October 2020.

But a question lingered, police said: “Where were the parents?”

Apparently, they were present and well-aware of what was happening, according to police.

“The investigation revealed that the victim’s mother and family members were aware of the relationship between the victim and Miranda-Jara,” police said. “The family permitted the relationship, and there are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect.”

The girl’s mother, whom McClatchy News is not identifying to protect the identity of her child, has been arrested, according to police. She is facing charges of enabling child sex abuse, and child neglect.

The father was already in prison, serving a 12 year sentence for an unrelated rape conviction, police said.