TV journalist comes out, reveals engagement to Texas weatherman. ‘Being gay saved me’

Steven Romo announced his engagement to Stephen Morgan in mid-July. Screen grab from @stevenromo Instagram

A beloved TV journalist and his fiancé are racking up congratulations messages after announcing their engagement in a moving social media post.

Steven Romo, a news anchor for the ABC News station KTRK Channel 13 in Houston, posted a photo of him and his soon-to-be-husband, Fox Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan, showing off their rings in New York City.

The post was also extremely personal, in which Romo announced he is gay.

“I grew up with secrets. My family fought together to hide that we lived in a house full of garbage with a horde of dogs,” Romo said in both an Instagram and Twitter post.

Romo wrote an article for the HuffPost regarding his troubled childhood, living a household that was infested with cockroaches, in 2019.

“But what they didn’t know, and was arguably even more difficult, was that I had a secret to carry all on my own: I was gay and trying with all my heart not to be,” Romo continued.

“It took me years to see — despite what people at church might’ve said — being gay saved me. It made me strong. Strong enough to eventually stand next to the best human I’ve ever met and ask him to marry me.”

Morgan, a former KRIV television weatherman according to Out, announced the engagement with the same photo on his Instagram feed.

“How relieving, though, that the truth eventually comes out. I never dreamed of uttering the words ‘I’m engaged,’ but I also never dreamed of being so happy,” Morgan wrote. “Yet here we are. I’m engaged. I’m going to marry Steven Romo.”

The couple, now happily out, have been sharing photos of their adventures on social media. They’re also both moving to New York City to start their new life together.