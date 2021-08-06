Startled woman drives off cliff after stranger opens her car door, California cops say

The woman drove off a beach cliff in Santa Cruz, California, after a stranger opened her car door on Aug. 5, 2021. Courtesy of Santa Cruz Police Department

A woman drove off a beach cliff in Santa Cruz, California, after a stranger mistakenly opened her car door Thursday night, police said.

At the time, the woman was parked in a lighthouse parking lot when a person walked up to her vehicle, Santa Cruz Police Department posted on Instagram Friday morning.

Startled from the encounter, the woman drove 40 feet across a grassy field and through a metal fence, police told the Santa Cruz Sentinel. Her car tumbled off a 15-foot cliff around 9 p.m. She suffered a foot injury, but police reported no other injuries from the incident.

The man entered the car from the passenger side thinking it was his vehicle, which was a similar make and model, police wrote on Facebook. Both cars were also parked next to each other.

“This incident was truly an accident,” police said in the post. “It was dark, and the individual does not see well at night.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A tow truck removed the car from the bottom of the cliff two hours after the accident, Santa Cruz Sentinel reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER