Moose suddenly charges hiker filming it on Colorado walk. ‘Example of being too close’

A hiker saw a seemingly peaceful moose on a walk and started filming — then it turned and charged, video shows.

A person walking toward a lake in Clear Creek County, Colorado, stopped to take a video of a bull moose, state wildlife officials said.

This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you.



It is from Clear Creek County. The individual just by chance came upon the bull walking along a willow bottom heading towards a lake. pic.twitter.com/Z2usuHpPit — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021

“This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Sunday on Twitter.

The moose was minding its own business before its demeanor quickly changed. The animal sprinted from behind a tree and charged toward the hiker, video shows.

The hiker, who wildlife officials didn’t identify, managed to get away from the moose, Parks and Wildlife said.

“Thankfully no injuries occurred,” wildlife officials said, “This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.”

Moose attacks in Colorado are increasing, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They are very protective animals and will defend their territory and young.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife knows of at least 15 moose conflicts since 2013 where people have been injured. Dogs were involved in almost all of those conflicts, wildlife officials said.

“When people, dogs and a defensive moose interact there is a significant risk of serious injuries to humans and pets,” wildlife officials said. “In addition, because CPW officers will act to protect the public in any wildlife conflict, it could lead to the death of a moose.”

Moose are massive animals, weighing between 800 and 1,200 pounds. They can stand up to 6 feet tall, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They are “extremely curious” and want to check everything out.

If a moose starts getting aggressive, it could have laid back ears, hair on its neck raised and start licking its snout, wildlife officials said. Hikers should keep pets away and avoid animals that are acting abnormally.

“If a moose displays aggressive behavior or begins to charge, run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you such as a boulder, car or tree,” wildlife officials said. “While moose encounters with people are quite common, moose cause few problems.”

Clear Creek County is 20 miles west of Denver.