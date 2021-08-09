House fire erupts after woman douses man with liquid and ignites him, Texas cops say

Police in Texas say a woman doused a man in flammable liquid inside a Houston-area home and set him ablaze, causing a house fire and injuring another woman in the process. Houston Fire Department.

Texas officials say a weekend house fire in Houston that left two people badly burned was no accident, local outlets report.

One of the victims, 33-year-old Devin Graham, told police a woman entered the home Friday night, doused him with an unknown liquid and set him on fire, KTRK reported. The flames spread throughout the house.

Graham and Karissa Lindros, 26, escaped the home, KPRC reported, and when firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze, they found Graham and Lindros outside, badly burned.

Both were flown by helicopter to an area hospital where they are in critical condition, the TV station reported.

Police are looking for the woman who started the fire.

Witnesses say they saw a woman between 25 and 30 years old get into a white four-door sedan and drive away from the area, police told the outlets.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800.

