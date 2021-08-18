High school soccer coach’s daughter dies at practice with her club, Texas school says

Moira Claire Arney, 15, died during a club team soccer practice. Screengrab, McHi Theatre Facebook Post

The daughter of a high school soccer coach died during a practice with her club team on Tuesday.

Moira Claire Arney, 15, was about to start her sophomore year at McAllen High School, located about 150 miles south of Corpus Christi near the U.S.-Mexico border, school principal Albert Canales said in a statement. School starts Aug. 23 for McAllen Independent School District.

Rio Grande Valley FC Toros Academy Club administrator Luis Gutierrez confirmed a death occurred Tuesday to MyRGVNews. Further details about the nature of her death were not made public. The club is not affiliated with the RGV FC Toros.

“It has come to our attention that a young lady collapsed yesterday at soccer practice while training with the Toros Academy, and later passed,” RGV FC Toros said in a statement, according to MyRGVNews. “Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time, and we join them in mourning their great loss.”

Moira was the daughter of Patrick Arney, McAllen High School’s head girls soccer coach, and Deborah Arney, the school’s English-Language Arts department chair . She was also the brother of Liam Arney, a high school senior.

“Moira was an excellent student who was always cheerful, hard-working and respectful. She was involved in soccer, swimming, orchestra, theatre and debate,” Canales said. “Two years ago, as an eighth grader at Fossum Middle School, she became a state qualifier in the Texas Science and Engineering Fair. Moira was also active with the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.”

“There are no words to describe this collective pain. We’ve lost a very special student,” the Department of Theatre Arts at McAllen High School said on Facebook. “Moira Arney was caring, intelligent, confident, articulate, creative, athletic, and full of potential. She was a sophomore and recent inductee into our theatre troupe. She was actively involved in many sports and fine arts programs, most notably as a rising star on our girls soccer team.”

The school had made grief counselors available on campus for all students, parents and faculty.

