Watch a large snake burrow through rocky Texas soil for its prey. ‘What a show!’

A snake burrowing its head into the ground for prey was preoccupied long enough for a Texas park ranger to get an extremely close-up video.

The Texas indigo snake was caught in video at Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park digging through rocky soil to catch a toad. Draped over a Spanish dagger yucca plant, its head soon emerged with a toad captured in its mouth.

“These snakes are quick to slither away from people, so seeing this one up close was the real treat!” the state park posted Aug. 13 on a Facebook video viewed more than 1 million times. “What a show!”

The Texas indigo snake is a subspecies of the eastern indigo snake, which are the longest snakes native to the U.S. capable of growing nearly 9 feet. It’s listed as threatened in Texas and cannot be hunted or killed, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Adult male Texas indigo snakes can grow up to 7 feet, according to the department. The species feeds on “just about anything it can swallow,” including rodents, amphibians and venomous pit vipers like the rattlesnake, Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park said.

