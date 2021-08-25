12-year-old’s dad killed by security guard in fight as she shops, Texas sheriff says

A dad was shot and killed during a fight with a security guard at a Walgreens in Harris County, Texas, officials said. Screengrab from KTRK.

A dad was shot to death while fighting with a security guard as his daughter shopped inside a Texas drugstore, officials said.

Michael Luna dropped off his 12-year-old daughter at a Walgreens in east Harris County on Tuesday night, while he stayed outside in his truck.

While she was inside, Luna and an armed security guard began arguing, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy told KTRK the security guard told Luna he couldn’t park by the front of the store.

Luna got out of his truck and hit the security guard, which knocked him to the ground, and the guard pulled out a gun and shot him several times, officials said. Luna died outside the store.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has declined to charge the security guard at this time and an investigation will determine if the case will be presented to a grand jury, officials said.

