Video shows passengers exiting jet down an inflatable slide at Seattle-Tacoma airport

An Alaska Airlines flight had to evacuate shortly after landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday after a passenger’s mobile device caught on fire.

The video above shows passengers exiting the aircraft down an inflatable slide.

At around 8:30 pm, a local fire department responded to a report of a fire on Flight 751, which had arrived from New Orleans. The type of device that caught fire was mentioned in a local report citing Perry Cooper, a spokesman for the Port of Seattle.

Local media reported that 128 passengers and six crew members evacuated the plane. Some passengers had minor scrapes and bruises.