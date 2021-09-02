Over 100,000 dog food bowls have been recalled by PetSmart. Cuts have been suffered

Dog food dishes shouldn’t leave anybody bleeding. That’s why PetSmart recalled about 100,300 Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls Wednesday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The gasket on the bottom of the dog bowls can come off, leaving an unfinished edge, posing a risk of laceration.”

And PetSmart knows about three users who have suffered cuts and scratches after the gasket comes off the bowl, leaving just a metal edge.

The recalled Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowl U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This covers metal dog food bowls with a paw print on the front and a sticker with SKU No. 5270098 and UPC No. 73725775404 elsewhere. PetSmart’s taking the financial hit, just asking users to return the bowls to a PetSmart store for a full refund.

Folks with questions can call PetSmart at 888-839-9638, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time.