Renovated cottage featured on ‘Fixer Upper’ now an Airbnb rental in Texas. Look inside

A cottage that was featured on HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” is now a vacation rental in Waco, Texas, on Airbnb. Screen grab from Airbnb

A charming cottage that was featured on the HGTV show “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” is now a vacation rental available on Airbnb in Waco, Texas, for $424 per night.

Interior Screen grab from Airbnb

“Enjoy a quiet getaway in this charming cottage renovated, designed, and owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines,” the listing on Airbnb says. “Originally the carriage house for Hillcrest Estate, this home includes one bedroom, one bath, an office nook and a private back patio. This makes it the perfect getaway for a party of two, or if you’re stopping through town and need a restful place to retreat.”

Dining area Screen grab from Airbnb

This isn’t the first vacation rental the Gaines’ have opened. The first was the Magnolia House in McGregor, Texas, that debuted in 2017 and sold out for six months in the first five minutes, according to People.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Patio area Screen grab from Airbnb

The new rental has an open floor plan when it comes to the living, dining and kitchen areas. The kitchen comes with “marble countertops, strainless-steel appliances and a black and white wall mural,” People said.

Bedroom Screen grab from Airbnb

The Hillcrest Estate is available to rent as well, but at a pricier $1,020 a night. So far, the Hillcrest Estate has a five-star rating.

Fireplace Screen grab from Airbnb

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The cottage is within 15 miles of Waco.

Exterior Screen grab from Airbnb