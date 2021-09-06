‘Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in New York apartment, reports say

Michael K. Williams, shown here in 2020, has died, New York police say Associated Press file

Actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday, multiple media outlets report.

Williams, 54, was reportedly discovered by a family member.

Williams was best-known for playing Omar Little in HBO’s “The Wire.” He also played Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire,” another popular HBO series.

He has three Emmy nominations and is currently nominated for an Emmy for supporting actor in “Lovecraft Country,” according to Variety.

Authorities said drug paraphernalia was found inside the actor’s apartment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.