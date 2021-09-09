Half-dome property — not for the bashful — lists in California for $1.1M. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A unique home sitting on eight acres of beautiful California land lists on the real estate market in Escondido for $1.1 million.

A half-dome stunner built with steel frame, plaster and solexia glass, comes complete with concrete floors and custom exotic woods with three bedrooms and two bathrooms spread out over 2,138 square feet. The listing describes the home as “architecturally stunning.”

“Expansive open floor plan with soaring ceilings, first floor primary suite with dual sinks in bathroom and large soaking tub,” the listing says. “Second floor boasts primary second suite and full bathroom plus space for bedroom, office and additional living space. Gravity defying rock fireplace with hand placed stone serves both inside and outside for ultimate California living.”

On the property is its own well, water tank and two additional buildings that can be used as dwelling places for guests.

“And while this cool retreat feels as if it’s far from the madding crowd, it’s quite close to the charming town of Valley Center,” Realtor.com says. “It’s also close to a number of fresh fruit and vegetable stands — which can provide sustenance beyond whatever’s grown on this spread.”

According to the listing, the property has been highlighted in various magazines.

“Home is majestic and serene...come and see your own private oasis!” the listing says.

The city of Escondido is around 30 miles outside of San Diego.