Man shot in the face by the customer he tried to rob, Texas police say

An armed man was shot in the face by the customer he’s accused of attempting to rob, Texas police say.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, Houston police tweeted that officers were at a shooting call where one person was taken to a local hospital.

During the investigation, police learned a man was walking to a Shell gas station when the armed suspect demanded he hand over his belongings, WOAI reported.

The customer then pulled out his gun and shot the attempted robber in the face, police said, according to KHOU.

“The complainant was defending himself. He had a pistol as well. He shot one time, hit him in the face,” Lt. R Willkens said, according to KTRK. “He went down and, not long after that ... we got on the scene.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital, WOAI reported, and is expected to survive.

Both men were taken into custody, KHOU reported, and no charges have been filed yet.

The man who fired his gun is being cooperative, police said, and witness statements match what he reported, according to the Houston-based TV station.

Police do not expect charges to be filed against the shooter. Wilkens says he’s been “extremely cooperative” and has no criminal history, according to WOAI.

The identities of both men were not released by police.

