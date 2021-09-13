National
Driver crawls from car crushed by enormous fallen tree, California firefighters say
A woman and her dog narrowly escaped death Sunday morning when a falling tree crushed a moving car in a Southern California neighborhood, authorities say.
“It’s a miracle she wasn’t killed,” resident Bradley Ingraham of Valley Village told the Los Angeles Daily News. “If things happened just a tiny bit differently, this could have been fatal.”
The accident took place on West Huston Street at 11:40 a.m. in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood, Los Angeles firefighters reported.
The woman and her dog, a Chihuahua, crawled from the wreckage “covered in blood” after the approximately 30-foot-tall tree toppled onto the Chevrolet Equinox, Sherry Ingraham told the Los Angeles Daily News.
The fallen tree blocked the street, KCBS reported. Residents say the neighborhood has a number of older street trees.
The woman was shaken up but will be all right, according to the station.
Comments