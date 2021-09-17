National

European villa lists for $6M in Texas. Look inside the 11,000-square-foot beauty

This European villa lists in Austin, Texas, for $6 million.
This European villa lists in Austin, Texas, for $6 million.

A drop-dead beautiful, contemporary European villa has popped up on an unusual real estate market: Texas.

IMG_0858.jpg
Exterior Screengrab from Zillow

Well, not too unusual considering the city of Austin is bustling with culture and charm, so this 11,000-square-foot stunner with plenty of high-end features fits right in.

IMG_0859.jpg
Interior Screengrab from Zillow

“Nestled in the hills, this property overlooks a lush greenbelt, offering intimate views of the greenery and a wet-weather creek from the main floor and spectacular vistas all the way to the UT tower from the second level,” the listing, held by Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, says. “Inspired by European craftsmanship, the stately stone façade is accented with arched windows and iron-railed balconies that frame shady terraces front and back.”

IMG_0873.jpg
Terrace Screengrab from Zillow

It’s an aesthetic masterpiece whose pictures don’t do it half the justice it deserves. Its terraces looking out on the scenic greenery aren’t the only spectacular thing about the estate. Other features that stand out are:

IMG_0861.jpg
Interior Screengrab from Zillow
IMG_0863.jpg
Dining room Screengrab from Zillow
The primary suite comes complete with a sitting room, fireplace, private terrace and a primary bathroom with two walk-in closets.

IMG_0870.jpg
Bedroom Screengrab from Zillow

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was even highlighted on CultureMap Austin.

IMG_0867.jpg
Wine cellar Screengrab from Zillow

