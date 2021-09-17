Bodycam video shows missing woman Gabrielle Petito, boyfriend pulled over by police

Moab City Police Department in eastern Utah have released bodycam video of missing 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie being pulled over last month.

The video from August 12, 2021, shows Petito visibly upset while talking to a police officer who had pulled them over after they hit a curb near the entrance to Arches National Park, Utah. The officer had responded to a domestic dispute between the couple, according to media reports.

Petito was officially reported missing to the police on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Petito has not been in contact with friends or family since late August, according to official reports. Laundrie is described as “a person of interest” in the case.

The case has reached national interest, involving multiple local police agencies, the National Park Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Storyful contributed to this report.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 4:58 PM.