‘Treasure house’ listed in Texas gives Zillow Gone Wild ‘murdery’ vibes. Take a look

A house on the real estate market in Terlingua, Texas for $365,000 has caught the eye of popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild – in a “Breaking Bad” sort of way.

The home in question is definitely “a one of a kind treasure house” as the listing on Zillow says, with its uniqueness and vast, breathtaking views of its rugged landscape.

The small town sits next to Big Bend and is known mostly as the home to the Terlingua International Chili Championship, which draws thousands of “chiliheads.” There’s not much to the town itself and its website notes that “we’re well over 100 miles from the nearest interstate and only a few miles from Mexico, and that suits us just fine.”

The house fits perfectly in Terlingua.

“Built with rock from years of collection, featuring beautiful agate, crystals, geode’s, petrified woods, and other wonderful finds from the area,” the listing describes. “This home is art!”

While the two-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,209 square-foot dwelling place might be considered art with its open floor plan, two fireplaces and stained glass windows, there’s a reason why people on Zillow Gone Wild get a little chill when commenting on the house.

And, oddly enough, it has nothing to do with the fact that Terlingua is known as a “ghost town.”

“That’s not a castle, that’s where serial killers go to dump bodies,” one person said.

“I think you are paying for the land,” another observed. “20 acres… I hope it comes with a mule.”

“This literally looks like the house in every drug related movie,” another joked.

“I’ve seen enough movies to know what will happen to me if I buy that house,” one person said.

Another person joked that the home reminded them of the famous drama series “Breaking Bad”.

“Looks like house where Tuco Salamanca died after a shootout with DEA agent Hank Schrader.”

While some loved the property, others were freaked out about the seemingly secluded location.

“This must have been the inspiration for ‘The Hills Have Eyes,’” one comment said. “Bad things definitely happen here.”

“This feels really murdery,” another joked.

