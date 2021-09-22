Garrett Young, 23, hit a woman in a Millbrae, California, parking lot with his SUV, then repeatedly ran her over, police said.

A 23-year-old man faces attempted homicide charges after he intentionally rammed a woman in a California parking lot, then repeatedly ran her over, Millbrae police say.

A police officer found the woman, reported in critical condition, lying face-down in a Starbucks parking lot at 12:21 a.m. Monday while doing routine checks, police said in a news release.

Security camera videos showed a gray BMW SUV hitting the woman at high speed, then repeatedly running her over, police said.

Investigators found an SUV matching the one in the video parked in front of the home of Garrett Young, police said. The vehicle had damage from what looked like a recent collision.

After interviewing Young, police arrested him on suspicion of attempted homicide, saying he purposely hit the woman and that his actions were premeditated, the release said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police learned that Young worked at a Safeway supermarket across the street from the Starbucks and the woman had “harassed him previously while he was working there,” Lt. Eammon Allen told The Mercury News.

The woman underwent surgery for major injuries and remains in critical condition, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact detective Judson Piper at 650-363-4062 or jpiper@smcgov.org

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER