Boy hit by SUV while crossing street flew through its windshield, Utah family says

Salt Lake City police responded to a “serious” crash on Sept. 20, 2021, where two children had been struck by a car. The driver hasn’t faced any charges, police said. Salt Lake City Police Department

A brother and sister were struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Utah, police said.

The “serious” crash in Salt Lake City sent the children to the hospital with critical injuries, Salt Lake City Police Department said.

A 14-year-old girl was carrying her 5-year-old brother on her back across a street without a crosswalk before 8 a.m., KSTU reported. A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee then crashed into the children as they crossed Goshen Street, police said.

The 5-year-old boy flew through the windshield on the passenger side of the SUV while his sister was “lifeless” in the middle of the road before being transported to the hospital, according to the family’s GoFundMe page.

This is the vehicle involved. The windshield on the passenger side is shattered. There is also a trail of debris on the road here on 400 S as police investigate. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/EFxO0baE8Q — Arielle Harrison (@ArielleHarrison) September 20, 2021

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After the crash, the driver remained on the scene and spoke with authorities. Officials are investigating the incident “as a possible impaired driver crash.” No arrests have been made as of Wednesday and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The intersection originally had a crosswalk before it was repaved. But it never got repainted, KSTU said.

Neighbors called the intersection unsafe.

“It’s like a freeway here,” neighborhood resident Larry Martinez told KUTV. “Nobody slows down.”

A day after the crash, city workers repainted the crosswalk lines, KUTV reported. And they added a large sign that reads: “PEDESTRIAN CROSSING ... SLOW DOWN, USE CAUTION,” KSTU reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The names of the children are not being released because they are minors.