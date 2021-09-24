Stunning California estate with jaw-dropping views lists for $19.7 million. Take a look

A luxurious home in the prestigious Marina District of San Francisco has sailed onto the California market for $19.7 million.

The 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom house, which sits on the largest single family home lot in the Marina, was built in the late 1930s and has a gaggle of tasteful features, San Francisco Business Times reports.

“Impeccably remodeled in 2011, it is filled with elegant finishes, including oak floors and Venetian plaster walls, and boasts grand scale rooms perfect for entertaining,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says.

Highlighted features of the 7,809-square-foot estate include a terrace, full-service bar with wine storage, family room with built-in bookshelves, a library, media room with a fireplace, a windowed gym with a sauna and bath, a swimming pool surrounded by emerald grass and olive trees and so much more.

The primary suite has a walk-in closet, fireplace and, most importantly, a bay window with sweeping views.

The home is located near the Marina Green, Fort Mason and Chrissy Field.