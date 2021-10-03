Driver who ‘didn’t want to get a ticket’ runs over and kills 3 valets, Texas cops say

A driver in Houston, Texas, ran over and killed three valet workers while fleeing police. The Sun News file photo

A Texas man hit and killed three valet workers Friday night while speeding away from police, Houston authorities say.

According to Houston police, an officer spotted the driver doing donuts in a parking lot on the city’s west side around 10:30 p.m. The driver turned out of the lot onto Fairdale Lane, and as the officer turned on their lights to stop them, the driver sped away.

Police caught up with the suspect moments later, revealing a tragic scene.

The driver had run over three men working valet for a nearby business and careened into a ditch, Houston police said.

None of the valets survived, while the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The valets were all employees of the same restaurant, Prospect Park, outlets reported.

“We’re talking about three individuals who were just out there working, they were doing their jobs,” Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said.

They’re dead because “one person decided they didn’t want to get a ticket,” Teare said, calling the incident “as egregious as we’ve seen in a very long time.”

The driver is facing three counts of murder, Teare said, and further charges are likely coming as the investigation continues.

Investigators are collecting a “huge amount of evidence,” including surveillance video, he said, and will be able to “piece (the crash) together literally inch by inch.”