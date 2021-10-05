Knife-wielding man gets in a car stopped at red light, kidnaps driver, TN police say

Police are looking for a man who they said is wanted for questioning in a kidnapping case in which a driver at a red light was held at knifepoint and forced to drink a substance that made him pass out. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Police in Tennessee are looking for man wanted for questioning after a driver was kidnapped at a red light Sunday.

The 28-year-old driver was stopped on Haywood Lane near Interstate 24 in Nashville around 4 a.m. when he said the suspect jumped into the passenger side of his car and held him at knifepoint, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The suspect then forced the driver to “drink an unknown substance that caused him to black out,” police said.

When he woke up, police said he was sitting in the passenger side of his car outside of a Shell gas station on Harding and Antioch Pike, which is less than 3 miles from where he was kidnapped. He then went inside the gas station and called police.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The “suspect was last seen walking away on Antioch Pike,” police said Monday.

Police said the man wanted for questioning is “described as Hispanic between 25-35 years old wearing a black sweatshirt, red shirt and black pants.” They said he is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a tattoo on his right hand.

“Anyone who can identify him from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” police said.

No other information about the case had been released as of Tuesday morning.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER